Binemon Reaches Market Cap of $1.60 Million (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Binemon has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binemon has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.70 or 0.00532989 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,758.75 or 2.06116443 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00035812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

