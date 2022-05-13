Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $11,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Biogen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,043,000 after buying an additional 62,060 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Biogen by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,679,000 after buying an additional 158,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Biogen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,294,000 after buying an additional 51,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 552,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,436,000 after buying an additional 86,382 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $194.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.34. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

