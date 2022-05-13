BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.43.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.31.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,508,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after buying an additional 488,513 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 45.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after buying an additional 129,758 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 391.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 94,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,928,000 after purchasing an additional 84,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 77,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

