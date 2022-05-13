BitSend One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (BSD)

BitSend (BSD) traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 13th. One BitSend coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitSend has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitSend has a total market cap of $34,300.69 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00198805 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002913 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000525 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00014755 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.00303348 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000515 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,174,656 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

