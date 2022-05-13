BitTube (TUBE) One Day Volume Hits $100.00

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $201,681.63 and approximately $100.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.87 or 0.00489811 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 343,316,947 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

