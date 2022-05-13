BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Insider Marjorie Dickman Sells 68,519 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $390,558.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Saturday, April 2nd, Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $111,738.60.

BlackBerry stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.83. 18,833,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,155,315. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 79,583.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

