BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 984,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 8,037,205 shares.The stock last traded at $5.60 and had previously closed at $5.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on BB. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $111,738.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,781.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,547,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 863,709 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 12.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,392,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after buying an additional 270,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BlackBerry by 490.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,117,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after buying an additional 348,263 shares in the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

