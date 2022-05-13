BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Down 54.7% in April

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the April 15th total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 97,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter worth $1,684,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter.

BIT stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 118,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,433. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

