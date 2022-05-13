Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Blue Bird updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.08. 163,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.46. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLBD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Roth Capital upgraded Blue Bird from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $32,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter worth $2,184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,664,000 after buying an additional 92,140 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 52.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 68,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 914,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after buying an additional 54,293 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

