BMO Capital Markets Cuts Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Price Target to $12.00

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Glatfelter from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Glatfelter in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of GLT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,404. Glatfelter has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $18.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $381.68 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.85%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.86%.

In other news, CEO Dante C. Parrini purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Brown purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLT. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Glatfelter during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its position in Glatfelter by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Glatfelter during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Glatfelter by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Glatfelter by 42.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

