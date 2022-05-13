BMO Capital Markets Lowers Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Price Target to $2.00

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endo International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.07.

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $7.07.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $652.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.09 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 72.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Endo International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Endo International by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 438,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 111,380 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 44.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 217,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 66,966 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 161.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 263,322 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 36.3% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

