BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Sets New 12-Month High at $118.80

Shares of BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 118.80 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 118.40 ($1.46), with a volume of 1769880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.42).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.35. The company has a market cap of £869.49 million and a P/E ratio of 5.82.

Get BMO Commercial Property Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 0.40 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from BMO Commercial Property Trust’s previous dividend of $0.38. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.