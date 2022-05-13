BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Down 68.3% in April

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the April 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 757,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BNPQY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($71.58) to €71.00 ($74.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €70.00 ($73.68) to €72.00 ($75.79) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €75.00 ($78.95) to €64.00 ($67.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

