Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Rating) – Desjardins reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$2.08. The business had revenue of C$118.73 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$37.96 and a one year high of C$49.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.