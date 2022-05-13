Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given New C$59.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BEI.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$62.33.

TSE:BEI.UN traded up C$1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 56,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,933. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$56.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.49. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$36.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.77. The stock has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Robinson bought 10,000 shares of Boardwalk REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$47.05 per share, with a total value of C$470,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at C$1,245,225.30.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

