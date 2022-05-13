BonusCloud (BXC) Trading Down 43.2% Over Last 7 Days

BonusCloud (BXC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. One BonusCloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded down 43.2% against the U.S. dollar. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $553,299.21 and $5,635.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,207,137,888 coins. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

