Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a report released on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The business had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of BOOT traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.56. 836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,465. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.99.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

