Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $217.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.89. Bowman Consulting Group has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $22.82.

In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $30,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $42,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 96,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 755.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 70,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

BWMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

