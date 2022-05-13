Boyar Asset Management Inc. Buys 57 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $56,713.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,384 shares of company stock worth $931,020. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.88.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.62. 495,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,789. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $232.01 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.70.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

