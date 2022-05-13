Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Angi were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Angi alerts:

Shares of ANGI stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.10. 3,564,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,246. Angi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.87 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $86,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,050. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

Angi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.