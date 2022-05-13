Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1,891.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,971 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 2.3% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 119,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 463,350 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 137,286 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,917,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 296,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UBER traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,613,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,886,043. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.