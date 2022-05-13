Boyar Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.4% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6,724.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.48. 4,469,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,408,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.97 and a 200 day moving average of $101.00. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.90.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

