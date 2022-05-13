Boyar Asset Management Inc. Invests $277,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,720 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in General Motors by 8.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in General Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in General Motors by 6.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,683,000 after acquiring an additional 20,347 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.09.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.21. 22,437,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,859,463. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.