Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Lowered to C$150.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYDGF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.78.

OTCMKTS BYDGF traded down $2.70 on Thursday, reaching $101.91. 19,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.95. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

