BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of NYSE LND traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $119.27 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

