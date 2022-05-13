Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Braveheart Resources Inc. (CVE:BHT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 48500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.45 price target on Braveheart Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Braveheart Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.80 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.