Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Receives $21.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRDG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRDG opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $489.07 million and a P/E ratio of 3.59. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $25.61.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 6.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.