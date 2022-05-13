Brokerages Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.79. Lindsay posted earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $283,989.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $659,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lindsay by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNN traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.52. 1,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,442. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.53. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $118.28 and a 12-month high of $179.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

