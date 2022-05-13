Brokerages Anticipate Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. Tenneco posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $6.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 10.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,902,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,142,000 after acquiring an additional 563,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tenneco by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,712,000 after acquiring an additional 254,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 13,512.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,552,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,765,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,547,000 after acquiring an additional 155,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth $37,430,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEN traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 54,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,215. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.96. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

