Brokerages Anticipate Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Yext posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yext currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

In other news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $76,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Yext by 9.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Yext by 43.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 646,612 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Yext by 3.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 13.1% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 796,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 92,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,654,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,358. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.48. Yext has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $15.17.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

