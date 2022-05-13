Brokerages Expect AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.11 Million

Analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.42 million to $7.80 million. AppHarvest posted sales of $3.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full-year sales of $26.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.59 million to $26.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $101.75 million, with estimates ranging from $93.59 million to $109.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 1,412.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APPH. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppHarvest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ APPH traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. 1,953,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,901. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $304.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.45. AppHarvest has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

In related news, President David J. Lee sold 43,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $184,135.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,291,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,487,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kevin Willis acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppHarvest by 109.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

