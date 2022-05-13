Brokerages Expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.65. Commvault Systems reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

In other news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $973,651.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,448 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average is $65.06. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 80.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.66.

About Commvault Systems (Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.