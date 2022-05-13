Brokerages Expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) will report $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.15. Livent posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LTHM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. Livent has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.82 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livent by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Livent by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

