Brokerages Expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) will announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.72. Starbucks reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.44. 723,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,117,556. The firm has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.40. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

