Brokerages Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Price Target at $16.63

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

AQN has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bankshares cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE AQN traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. 3,303,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.43.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $735.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 170.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.