Brokerages Set ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) PT at $22.18

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AETUF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.25 to C$25.25 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.0781 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

About ARC Resources (Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.