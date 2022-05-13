Brokerages Set Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) PT at GBX 453.33

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 453.33 ($5.59).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.16) to GBX 450 ($5.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.79) price target on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ascential from GBX 450 ($5.55) to GBX 430 ($5.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.42) price target on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

In other Ascential news, insider Mandy Gradden sold 6,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.13), for a total transaction of £20,823.60 ($25,673.28).

Shares of ASCL traded up GBX 11.40 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 296.40 ($3.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,479. The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54. Ascential has a 1-year low of GBX 276.40 ($3.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 456.80 ($5.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 329.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 365.71.

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

