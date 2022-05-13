Brokerages Set Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Target Price at $28.14

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

CCRN opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 59.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 96,502 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 83,903 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

