Brokerages Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Target Price at C$27.22

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on D.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

In related news, Director Michael Cooper bought 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,678,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,730,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$345,237,654.24.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$22.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$21.23 and a 52-week high of C$30.53. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 7.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.22.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

