Brokerages Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Price Target at $90.94

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.94.

Several analysts have commented on DD shares. Citigroup cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,619,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,093,000 after buying an additional 297,485 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 767,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

