Brokerages Set MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Target Price at $30.00

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.13. 17,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,767. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.13. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $32.81.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.28). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 303.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

