Brokerages Set The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) PT at $51.00

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANDE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 24,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $1,060,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $197,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,989 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,950. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 762.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,076,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,163,000 after buying an additional 52,133 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,581,000. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANDE traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.28. 20,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,568. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.60. Andersons has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.86.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Andersons will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

