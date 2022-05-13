Brokerages Set Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) PT at $48.50

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.
Shares of Vericel stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $28.32. 1,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.34. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94.
In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $27,846.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $160,888. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vericel by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vericel by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter.
Vericel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vericel (VCEL)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.