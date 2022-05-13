Brokerages Set Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Target Price at $125.89

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WWD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.10 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Woodward by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Woodward by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,988,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $100.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50. Woodward has a 12 month low of $95.72 and a 12 month high of $129.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

