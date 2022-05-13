Brokers Issue Forecasts for LCI Industries’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LCI Industries in a report issued on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.30 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $2.72. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of LCII opened at $111.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.41. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $96.32 and a 52-week high of $163.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,791,000 after buying an additional 1,224,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after buying an additional 95,795 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in LCI Industries by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,255,000 after buying an additional 72,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in LCI Industries by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 57,595 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Lippert purchased 9,265 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

