Brokers Offer Predictions for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.79). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.60) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $4.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. Pliant Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $158.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 1,542.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $15,324,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,687,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 135,882 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 372.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 119,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 348.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 117,550 shares during the period. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,942,000 after purchasing an additional 116,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

