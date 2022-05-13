Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAM. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $45.43 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average is $56.12.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.43%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,539,731.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock valued at $105,795,602.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,974,274,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,494 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,642,000 after purchasing an additional 272,990 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,253,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,101,000 after purchasing an additional 906,145 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

