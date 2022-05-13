Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE:BAMR traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,130. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.33.

Get Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,075,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,514,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $2,136,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 513.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. 43.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.