BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Acquires 1,494 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.87. 151,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,325. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.60 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

