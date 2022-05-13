BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in CACI International were worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CACI International by 255.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in CACI International by 119.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,332. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $238.29 and a 52 week high of $313.52. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.09 and a 200 day moving average of $276.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). CACI International had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.28 earnings per share. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $34,392.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $803,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $8,777,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CACI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

CACI International Profile (Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.